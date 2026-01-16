Netflix acquires 13 Telugu Films for 2026

Top digital giant Netflix has acquired the digital rights of 12 promising Telugu films which are in various stages of shoot and production. Roshan’s last year release Champion will stream on Netflix this month and this makes 13 titles from Telugu cinema acquired by Netflix. The list includes Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Ram Charan’s Peddi, Nani’s The Paradise, Venkatesh’s Adarsha Kutumbam, VD14, Sharwanand’s Biker and others. Here is the list:

Roshan’s Champion (Released in 2025 in theatres)

Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Ram Charan’s Peddi

Nani’s The Paradise

Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasam Lo Oka Tara

Sharwanand’s Biker

Venkatesh’s Adarsha Kutumbam

Vijay Deverakonda’s VD14 directed by Rahul Sankrityan

Vishwak Sen’s Funky

MAD Juniors

418 produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by Prashanth Neel

Fahadh Fasil’s Don’t Trouble The Trouble

Niharika Konidela’s Rakasa