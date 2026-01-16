x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Netflix acquires 13 Telugu Films for 2026

Published on January 16, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sharwanand locks Sankranthi 2027
image
Netflix acquires 13 Telugu Films for 2026
image
Tsunami Alert: Prabhas and Sandeep Spirit release date confirmed
image
Kakinada Set to Host India’s First Mega Green Ammonia Plant
image
Buzz: Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur getting Married?

Netflix acquires 13 Telugu Films for 2026

Top digital giant Netflix has acquired the digital rights of 12 promising Telugu films which are in various stages of shoot and production. Roshan’s last year release Champion will stream on Netflix this month and this makes 13 titles from Telugu cinema acquired by Netflix. The list includes Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Ram Charan’s Peddi, Nani’s The Paradise, Venkatesh’s Adarsha Kutumbam, VD14, Sharwanand’s Biker and others. Here is the list:

Roshan’s Champion (Released in 2025 in theatres)
Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Ram Charan’s Peddi
Nani’s The Paradise
Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasam Lo Oka Tara
Sharwanand’s Biker
Venkatesh’s Adarsha Kutumbam
Vijay Deverakonda’s VD14 directed by Rahul Sankrityan
Vishwak Sen’s Funky
MAD Juniors
418 produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by Prashanth Neel
Fahadh Fasil’s Don’t Trouble The Trouble
Niharika Konidela’s Rakasa

Next Sharwanand locks Sankranthi 2027 Previous Tsunami Alert: Prabhas and Sandeep Spirit release date confirmed
else

TRENDING

image
Sharwanand locks Sankranthi 2027
image
Netflix acquires 13 Telugu Films for 2026
image
Tsunami Alert: Prabhas and Sandeep Spirit release date confirmed

Latest

image
Sharwanand locks Sankranthi 2027
image
Netflix acquires 13 Telugu Films for 2026
image
Tsunami Alert: Prabhas and Sandeep Spirit release date confirmed
image
Kakinada Set to Host India’s First Mega Green Ammonia Plant
image
Buzz: Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur getting Married?

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Gives Telangana Speaker Two More Weeks to Decide on Defection Cases
image
Telangana Soars High With Its First Hot Air Balloon Festival in Hyderabad
image
P4 Programme Will Bridge Economic Gaps, Says Chandrababu Naidu

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch