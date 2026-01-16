Tsunami Alert: Prabhas and Sandeep Spirit release date confirmed

India’s biggest Superstar Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are brewing a tsunami with their intense action cop drama, Spirit. The movie announcement shook the industry but further hype is enhanced with the sound teaser and the Ajanubhau first look has torn down the Internet with a huge volcanic burst.

Now, the makers have showcased great confidence by announcing the release date a year early. Spirit is releasing on 5th MARCH 2027 and it is going to take the world and nation by storm. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is known for delivering a great character based drama with his high technical prowess and impeccable vision.

With Prabhas, he is going to create a Box office Tsunami that world is going to remember for ages. Triptii Dimri is playing the leading lady role with Prakash Raj in a prominent role. The shoot of the movie is progressing at a rapid pace and locking the date so early, gives ample time for the team to focus and deliever ground-breaking cinematic experience.