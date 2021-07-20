Sharwanand’s Aadavaallu Meeku Joharlu Shoot Commences

Sharwanand and heroine Rashmika Mandanna are working together for the first time for director Tirumala Kishore’s new directorial venture Aadavaallu Meeku Joharlu produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas.

The shoot of the wholesome family entertainer has commenced today and along with Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna too is taking part in the shoot. Both have joined the team on first day of shoot and it seems there is pleasant atmosphere on the sets, going by the poster.

Apparently, hero, heroine, director and cinematographer are discussing about a scene in the picture. While Sharwanand wore a black t-shirt, Rashmika is seen in sleeveless kurti here.

The makers are canning some important portions on the leading cast in the Hyderabad schedule.