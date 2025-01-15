Sharwa’s NNNM First Look: Triangular Humour

Charming Star Sharwa is back with a new project, and this time, he’s set to entertain audiences with his 37th film directed by Ram Abbaraju, known for his super hit Samajavaragamana. The film’s title and first-look poster were unveiled on the Sankranthi occasion by stars Nandamuri Balakrishna and Ram Charan.

The film is titled Nari Nari Naduma Murari. The first-look poster unveils the core point of the movie. The image cleverly portrays Sharwa’s predicament, caught between his two love interests, played by Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya. The poster promises fun-filled moments and witty exchanges between the three characters. Sharwa appears sophisticated, while Samyuktha and Sakshi look enchanting.

This hilarious family entertainer is being produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The creative team includes Bhanu Bogavarapu, who has written the story, and Nandu Savirigana, who has penned the dialogues. Gnana Shekar VS handles cinematography, while the music is composed by Vishal Chandra Shekhar.

The movie is presently in the production phase.