Jailer 2 Announcement Teaser offers a Treat

The makers have announced a sequel to the blockbuster movie Jailer. On Makar Sankranti, they released an exciting and powerful teaser for the upcoming Jailer 2, directed by Nelson. The teaser shows composer Anirudh Ravichander and director Nelson discussing a new script, but their peaceful moment is interrupted by sudden violence. Rajinikanth then appears, wielding a gun and responsible for the bloodshed. The teaser ends with Rajinikanth’s character, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, blowing up his enemies, proving his dominance. The teaser has created a massive buzz on social media.

The makers have spent lavishly on the announcement teaser which was shot in a resort in Chennai. The shoot of Jailer 2 commences very soon after Rajinikanth is done with the shoot of Coolie. Nelson will repeat his technical crew for the film and Sun Pictures are on board to bankroll the project. The team will announce the details of the cast and crew members soon.