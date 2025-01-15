Over 10 Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, held at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, witnessed an overwhelming turnout of devotees on its second day, coinciding with Makar Sankranti. Over 10 crore devotees took the holy “Amrit Snan” in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, marking a historic moment in this grand spiritual gathering.

Makar Sankranti, considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, saw lakhs of devotees flocking to the Kumbh Mela to cleanse their sins and seek blessings. The day began with the “Amrit Snan” performed by various Akhadas (religious orders) during the Brahma Muhurta (early morning hours). By 10 AM, over 3.8 crore devotees had already taken the holy dip, and the numbers continued to rise throughout the day.

The Kumbh Nagar, spread across 10,000 acres, was packed to the brim, with every ghat (bathing area) overflowing with devotees. The atmosphere was filled with chants of “Har Har Mahadev,” “Jai Shri Ram,” and “Jai Ganga Maiya,” as people immersed themselves in the sacred waters.

This year’s Maha Kumbh Mela is particularly special as it occurs once every 144 years, based on planetary alignments. The first major bath, known as the “Shahi Snan,” took place on Paush Purnima, followed by the “Amrit Snan” on Makar Sankranti. Devotees believe that bathing during this time washes away their sins and brings them closer to salvation.

The Uttar Pradesh government and Kumbh Mela authorities left no stone unturned to ensure smooth arrangements for the massive influx of devotees. Separate bathing ghats were allocated for Akhadas and common devotees to avoid chaos. A total of 13 Akhadas participated in the rituals, following a pre-decided schedule to maintain order.

Advanced security measures, including CCTV cameras, drones, and underwater drones, were deployed to monitor the event. Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar confirmed that the Amrit Snan was conducted peacefully, with officials and personnel keeping a close watch on the proceedings.

The Maha Kumbh Mela attracted not only Indian devotees but also spiritual seekers from across the globe. Sadhus, saints, and spiritual leaders from various traditions joined the event, adding to its grandeur. Foreign visitors were seen enthusiastically participating in the rituals, showcasing the universal appeal of this ancient festival.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the devotees and praised the Kumbh Mela as a reflection of India’s eternal culture and faith. In a social media post, he congratulated the millions who took the holy dip and emphasized the significance of Makar Sankranti in Hindu tradition. He also highlighted that over 7.5 crore devotees had taken the sacred bath on the first day itself.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is not just a religious event but a celebration of India’s spiritual heritage and unity in diversity.