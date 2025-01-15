90’s team’s Middle Class Love Story

90’s – A Middle Class Biopic is a great experience and it was released on ETV Win. Aditya Hasan is now making his debut into the theatrical market with a middle class love story. It would be like an extension to 90’s – A Middle Class Biopic and it happens ten years later. Baby pair Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya are the lead actors in this yet to be titled film and the announcement was made today. The shoot commences soon. Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers.

A refreshing video was released along with the announcement poster. Some video glimpses from 90’s – A Middle Class Biopic are used which happens in 2007. Now, the film happens in 2017 with the introduction of Anand Deverakonda. Hesham will score the music and background score for this untitled film. More details to be revealed soon.