Home > Movie News

50 years for Annapurna Studios

Published on January 15, 2025 by nymisha

50 years for Annapurna Studios

Legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao played a crucial role in shifting Telugu film industry from Chennai to Hyderabad. He was the one who floated Annapurna Studios, one of the oldest film studios of Telugu cinema. Started in the year 1975, Annapurna Studios has served thousands of people and Nageswara Rao produced several films on the banner Annapurna Studios. The film studio and production house completed 50 years today. ANR’s successor and actor Nagarjuna has released a video sharing about the story of Annapurna Studios. He turned emotional and explained about the journey and how the studio paved paths for several skilled technicians to prove themselves in Telugu cinema.

He also shared the visuals from Annapurna Studios on the occasion. The Akkineni family spends time with the team of Annapurna Studios on January 14th and they have breakfast together. Nagarjuna also shared the glimpses from the breakfast event this year. He concluded saying ANR Lives On and wished everyone a Happy Sankranthi 2025. On the work front, Nagarjuna will be next seen in Dhanush’s Kubera and Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

