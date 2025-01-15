Supreme Court Dismisses KTR’s Petition in Formula E Case

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has dismissed the petition filed by Telangana’s BRS leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) seeking to quash the investigation into alleged financial irregularities in the Formula E case. This comes after the Telangana High Court had earlier rejected KTR’s plea, stating that there was a prima facie misuse of funds that warranted further investigation.

KTR had approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s decision, but the apex court refused to intervene, upholding the High Court’s order. The Supreme Court clarified that it would not interfere with the ongoing investigation, emphasizing the need for a thorough probe into the matter.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi represented the Telangana government, while Siddharth Dave appeared on behalf of KTR. As the Supreme Court declined to interfere, KTR’s counsel requested permission to withdraw the petition. However, the Telangana government’s lawyer opposed this request, leading the bench to dismiss the petition outright.

With this decision, KTR now faces continued legal challenges in the Formula E case. He has already appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for questioning and is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday.

The case has been a point of contention since it was registered, with KTR aggressively opposing the allegations and criticizing the government’s actions. The Supreme Court’s dismissal of his petition marks a setback for the BRS leader, as the investigation into the alleged financial irregularities is set to proceed.