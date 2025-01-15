x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
View all stories
Home > Politics

Supreme Court Dismisses KTR’s Petition in Formula E Case

Published on January 15, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Supreme Court Dismisses KTR’s Petition in Formula E Case
image
50 years for Annapurna Studios
image
90’s team’s Middle Class Love Story
image
Over 10 Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela
image
Sharwa’s NNNM First Look: Triangular Humour

Supreme Court Dismisses KTR’s Petition in Formula E Case

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has dismissed the petition filed by Telangana’s BRS leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) seeking to quash the investigation into alleged financial irregularities in the Formula E case. This comes after the Telangana High Court had earlier rejected KTR’s plea, stating that there was a prima facie misuse of funds that warranted further investigation.

KTR had approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s decision, but the apex court refused to intervene, upholding the High Court’s order. The Supreme Court clarified that it would not interfere with the ongoing investigation, emphasizing the need for a thorough probe into the matter.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi represented the Telangana government, while Siddharth Dave appeared on behalf of KTR. As the Supreme Court declined to interfere, KTR’s counsel requested permission to withdraw the petition. However, the Telangana government’s lawyer opposed this request, leading the bench to dismiss the petition outright.

With this decision, KTR now faces continued legal challenges in the Formula E case. He has already appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for questioning and is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday.

The case has been a point of contention since it was registered, with KTR aggressively opposing the allegations and criticizing the government’s actions. The Supreme Court’s dismissal of his petition marks a setback for the BRS leader, as the investigation into the alleged financial irregularities is set to proceed.

Previous 50 years for Annapurna Studios
else

TRENDING

image
50 years for Annapurna Studios
image
90’s team’s Middle Class Love Story
image
Sharwa’s NNNM First Look: Triangular Humour

Latest

image
Supreme Court Dismisses KTR’s Petition in Formula E Case
image
50 years for Annapurna Studios
image
90’s team’s Middle Class Love Story
image
Over 10 Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela
image
Sharwa’s NNNM First Look: Triangular Humour

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Dismisses KTR’s Petition in Formula E Case
image
Over 10 Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela
image
Ponnam Prabhakar Stages Unique Protest at Kothakonda Jatara

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’ Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025 Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch