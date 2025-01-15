x
Supreme Court Upholds Bail for AP CM Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development Case

Published on January 15, 2025 by swathy

Supreme Court Upholds Bail for AP CM Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development Case

In a significant legal victory, the Supreme Court has dismissed a petition filed by the previous YSRCP government seeking to cancel the bail granted to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation case. The bench, led by Justice Bela Trivedi, rejected the petition, stating that there was no need to interfere with the bail granted by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The case dates back to allegations of financial irregularities in the Skill Development Corporation during Naidu’s previous tenure as Chief Minister. The YSRCP government had accused Naidu of corruption, leading to his arrest and subsequent bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in November 2023. Dissatisfied with the High Court’s decision, the YSRCP approached the Supreme Court, seeking to cancel Naidu’s bail.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Andhra Pradesh government, informed the court that a chargesheet had already been filed in the case. However, the Supreme Court bench emphasized that since the chargesheet had been filed, there was no need to intervene in the bail matter. The court also directed Naidu to cooperate with the investigation as required.

In a separate development, the Supreme Court expressed displeasure with a journalist who had filed an impleadment petition seeking the cancellation of Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s bail. The bench questioned the journalist’s involvement in the case, asking, “What is your connection to this case? Why are you interfering?” and dismissed the petition.

This decision marks a major relief for Chandrababu Naidu, who has consistently denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated. The Skill Development Corporation case has been a contentious issue, with the YSRCP government accusing Chandrababu Naidu of corruption, while the TDP leader has maintained that no financial irregularities occurred during his tenure.

