Shaurya Unbuttons Shirt, Flaunts Chiseled Physique

Young hero Naga Shaurya is not new to posting post workout pictures and giving us Monday Motivation. He has been posting these pics flaunting his well-shaped body and giving us fitness goals.

Freshly, Shaurya shared a post workout picture in which he unbuttoned his shirt and flaunts his chiseled physique. We must say that he is setting the bar high for fitness in his latest snap. Flaunting his thick and messy bearded look, Naga Shaurya looks macho here sporting a round hat.

Naga Shaurya is known for his hard work and dedication. He had gone to the extent of not even drinking water or swallowing saliva to maintain ripped body for his 20th film. He is also working for an untitled film concurrently.