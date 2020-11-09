NTR’s biggest fan turns very unhappy, leaves TDP

Former Minister Tallapaka Ramesh Reddy and his wife Anuradha joined the Telugu Desam Party in 1982 itself. Ramesh Reddy has been known as the All India NTR fans associations president from the beginning. Through all ups and downs in the party, the couple remained active in the TDP politics in Nellore district all these years.

But, after the latest reshuffle in the State Committee, Ramesh Reddy turned very unhappy and resigned from the TDP along with his wife. Anuradha has also been active and she served as the Nellore Municipal Chairperson in the past. The couple were bitter that they were not given any representation on the State Committee. For that matter, many big Reddy political families were not given importance in this reshuffle.

The TDP is bringing big change in its approach towards Nellore district politics. Slowly, the party is giving greater importance to the BCs, SCs, STs and Muslim Minorities. Already, Beeda Ravi Chandra was given importance in the district politics. Former Mayor Abdul Aziz was made the President of the TDP Nellore Parliamentary Committee.

It seems all is not well for the Nellore Pedda Reddys both in the YCP and in the TDP. Even Jagan Reddy is not giving importance to them. Full control of Nellore district is given to Minister Anil Kumar Yadav, which has come as a big embarrassment for the Pedda Reddy leaders including the Mekapati family.