Venky and Rana to join hands

Veteran producer Suresh Babu has been in the hunt for a right script for Daggubati multi-starrer which will feature Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles. The project got delayed by years as they could not get the right script. Going with the latest update, the project is finally happening next year and Rana Daggubati himself confirmed the news. Rana said that the script of the film is locked and an official announcement would be made very soon.

With Venky celebrating his birthday in December, the announcement may come out on the special day. Rana said that all the formalities along with the script work are completed recently. Venky returned back to the sets of Naarappa and he will soon join the sets of F3. Rana is completing Viraata Parvam and he will soon join the sets of Hiranyakashyapa. More details about the Daggubati multi-starrer would be known through an official announcement.