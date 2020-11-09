Pawan Kalyan’s choice irking his Producers

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan returned back to films and he has plans to complete as many projects as he can before he turns busy in politics. In this process, the top actor is picking up scripts and films that can be completed in quick successions. This is irking and worrying his producers. Though he had commitments for Mythri Movie Makers, Haarika and Hassine Creations, Ram Talluri and AM Rathnam, he signed a film for Dil Raju and is shooting for Vakeel Saab. When Krish and Harish Shankar are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the actor, he announced that he would shoot for Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake soon.

The reason why Pawan signed Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake is that the film is planned to be completed in 35 working days. AM Rathnam paid a hefty advance years ago and the project started early this year. Going with the current update, the project may roll from summer and will have its release at the end of 2021. Couple of small schedules are planned in December by Krish. Harish Shankar is done with the scriptwork and he will have to wait for more than a year to start his next. If Pawan Kalyan gets one more comfortable script in this while, all these projects may be pushed by months.

Pawan Kalyan’s choice of scripts and the way he is planning his films is worrying his producers who paid hefty advances and are left in waiting mode.