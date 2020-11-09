Bigg boss tidbits: Amma Rajasekhar repeats what Mumaith Khan did

Amma Rajasekhar left the house today. He was supposed to leave the house last week itself but he was saved by Bigg boss which was unfair. Whenever Bigg boss saves a contestant by showing bias like this, it will generate anti-sentiment in the audience against that contestant. The same happened with Amma and he had to leave the house the next week itself. But his eviction reminded the audience, Mumaith Khan’s eviction in Bigg boss season 1.

Currently, he is the captain of the house. If he had survived this week, he would have continued 2 more weeks in the house. But he left the house while he is still captain of the house. It is not very common. An exactly similar thing happened with Mumaith Khan in Bigg boss season-1. She was also captain of the house when she was leaving the house. Leaving the house when one was captain is definitely bad luck because they will lose not one week’s (potential) remuneration but two week’s remuneration. Reportedly, most of the housemates are paid on a per week basis.

We need to wait and see how the show will be in the upcoming weeks.