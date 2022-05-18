Shivani Rajashekar turns emotional at Shekar Event

Rajasekhar’s daughter Shivani Rajashekar played an important role in his upcoming movie Shekar. During the pre-release event of the film, Shivani Rajashekar turned emotional and explained about the hurdles Rajasekhar faced during the Covid-19 time. “Right before the shoot of Shekar started, daddy was down with Covid-19 and he was admitted to hospital for one and a half month. He could not at least walk well because of the low saturation levels. He was infected with coronavirus from me and I recovered in three days. His lungs were 75 percent damaged and the doctors told that there is a 50 percent chance of his survival” told Shivani Rajashekar.

“He took enough time to recover. He started walking and then he worked in the gym. The character of Shekar needs to smoke and we bought herbal cigarettes. Thank you daddy for coming back. Shekar is the first film in his second innings and hope the film will end up as a super hit. Thank you for being my hero” told Shivani Rajashekar. Shekar is directed by Jeevitha Rajasekhar and the film is hitting the screens this Friday.