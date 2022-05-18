F2 is the biggest enemy for F3: Anil Ravipudi

Successful director Anil Ravipudi is testing his luck with F3, the sequel for F2. He decided to go with the sequel after F2 ended up as a massive hit. Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen reprised their roles from the original. Anil Ravipudi says that the film has an entirely new plot and he just took the characters from F2. F3 is all about frustration for money. He said that F2 is the biggest enemy for F3 as the expectations of the audience would be sky-high. He is extremely confident on the film and the talented director says that Venkatesh and Varun Tej pulled off their roles quite well.

“For now, F2 is the biggest enemy for F3. If the film fares well, we will continue this franchise with F4 but the film will not happen immediately. I am working on an entertainer with Balakrishna garu in the lead role and the shoot commences in September. I am also in talks with NTR garu for a film but nothing has been finalized for now. A couple of other projects are in pipeline and they will be announced at the right time” concluded Anil Ravipudi. F3 is hitting the screens on May 27th and the promotions are going in full swing. Dil Raju is the producer and Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for this comic entertainer.