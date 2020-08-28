Shocking: Koratala never registered Acharya’s script

A young and aspiring writer, director Rajesh made sensational allegations that Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Acharya is inspired by his script which is registered as ‘Peddayana’ with the Telugu Writers Association. This turned out to be the talk of Tollywood and Koratala Siva joined the live show yesterday to issue a clarification and keep an end to the controversy. When such an issue raises, the Writers Association verifies both the registered scripts and checks if there is anything in common.

But this did not happen with Acharya. It is because Koratala Siva never got the script registered with the Writers Association. The audience and Tollywood will now have to wait until the release of Acharya to know if the script of Peddayana has any similarities with Acharya. Most of the directors and writers register their scripts to avoid controversies and legal challenges. Some of the directors are not interested to register their scripts as they are worried that the content and the plot would get leaked.

We have to wait to see where this controversy ends.