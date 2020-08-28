Former TDP MLA joins YSRCP

Former TDP MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu joined the YSRCP on Friday.

He joined the party in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM camp office in Tadepalli.

Ramesh Babu had resigned from the TDP some time back.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy and endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivas were also present.

Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy played a key role in Ramesh Babu joining the YSRCP.

Rsmesh Babu was first elected as MLA of Pendurthi on Praja Rajyam Party of Chiranjeevi which later merged with the Congress Party. Ramesh Babu later joined the TDP and won from the Yalamchili Assembly constituency in 2014.

After joining the YSRCP, the former TDP leader hailed Jgan Mohan Reddy over the creation of three capitals, especially Visakha as the executive capital of the state.