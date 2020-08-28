Karthi locked for Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake

Ayyappanum Koshiyum created a sensation across Kerala and the whole country watched the film which is available on Amazon Prime. The movie is now being remade in several Indian languages very soon. Sithara Entertainments acquired the Telugu remake rights of the film and the actors, director are finalized currently. Tamil actor Suriya loved the film and he was in talks to acquire the Tamil remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Though there are speculations that Suriya and his brother Karthi will play the lead roles, Suriya decided to stay away from the film. Kathiresan of Five Star Films acquired the Tamil remake rights of the film. Karthi and Parthiban will play the lead roles in the Tamil remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. They would reprise the roles of Pruthviraj and Biju Menon respectively. The director is currently finalized and the shoot starts in December in Ooty. The entire film will be shot in and around Ooty and Kodaikanal.