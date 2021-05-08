Shocking: Prabhas unavailable till 2025

Young Rebelstar Prabhas turned a pan Indian star with the Baahubali franchise. He is charging Rs 100 crores per film and is making sure that his upcoming projects will have a universal appeal. He completed the shoot of Radhe Shyam that will release this year. The actor is juggling between the sets of Adipurush and Salaar. The shoots of both these projects are expected to be completed before the end of this year. There would be a delay in the shoots of these films because of the ongoing second wave of coronavirus.

Prabhas will take up Nag Ashwin’s film from the end of this year or early next year. Prabhas wants Nag Ashwin to complete the shoot of this film by the end of 2022. He will then work with Bollywood director Siddharth Anand for an action thriller that will be made on a massive budget. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Prabhas will work with Prashanth Neel once again and the film will start in 2024. The film will be produced by Dil Raju.

There are several producers and directors approaching Prabhas for his next and the actor issued a clarification that he has his dairy full till the end of 2024. He will allocate dates for his new films only in 2025.