Kamal Haasan’s next move after Political Defeat

Tamil Superstar Kamal Haasan has been focused on politics during the season and he contested in the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. It is quite shocking that is party failed badly and Kamal Haasan too lost in the polls. The actor turned politician recovered from the debacle very soon as per his close associates. He decided to shift his focus back on films and is meeting various filmmakers. Kamal Haasan will resume the shoot of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram next month. The film is expected to release later this year.

Kamal Haasan is also keen to initiate talks and resolve the issues of Indian 2. He will complete the film’s pending shoot soon. Kamal Haasan is keen to sign two new films before he completes the shoot of Indian 2 and Vikram. He is also in plans to produce content-driven films on his home banner. Keeping politics aside, Kamal Haasan is keen to focus on films for now as he has no political options available for now.