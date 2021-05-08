Jagan-Naidu defending Modi but not Veerraju, GVL

Interesting political developments are taking place ever since the pandemic broke out. CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy would write letters to PM Modi seeking greater support for fighting the virus. But, when Jharkhand CM criticised PM over lack of Covid support, Mr. Jagan Reddy launched a bitter attack on him and strongly defended Modi.

On the other hand, Chandrababu Naidu and his party leaders were asking Jagan Reddy not to blame the Modi regime for lack of vaccines but instead AP should buy enough of it directly from the manufacturers. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has been repeatedly saying that Mr. Jagan Reddy wrote many letters to the PM and the State could not take up huge vaccination as there were no vaccines from the Centre.

In different contexts, Jagan Reddy and Naidu defended Modi for their own political convenience. Whereas, the BJP AP leaders kept silent all the while on the vaccine shortage controversy. BJP AP President Somu Veerraju has not issued a single statement to condemn the YCP Government’s accusation that the Centre was not giving the required vaccines to AP.

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao too was keeping mum despite the fact the Jagan regime was passing the blame to the Modi regime on the vaccines row. Blame games are on the rise as the Covid surge continues.