Kangana Ranaut tested positive for Coronavirus

National award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut is the latest one to get contracted with coronavirus before her trip to Himachal Pradesh. The twitter handle of Kangana Ranaut was permanently suspended for violating the rules. Kangana Ranaut informed the news on her Instagram page. She shared a picture from her yoga session.

The actress wrote saying “I was feeling tired and weak with a slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive. I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small-time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev”.

