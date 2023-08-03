Shockingly low promotions for Bhola Shankar

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming release Bhola Shankar is heading for release in a week. The makers are yet to kick-start the promotions on a full fledged note. After the release of trailer, there were no set of major promotions for the film. Mega fans are waiting for the promotional interviews of Chiranjeevi. AK Entertainments which promotes their films well shocked everyone with the low set of promotions. The trailer made good noise and reached the masses but this is not enough.

Some massive promotions are needed for Bhola Shankar in the next one week. Bhola Shankar is a mass entertainer directed by Meher Ramesh. The film features Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah in the lead roles. Mahati Swaragasagar scored the music. The film is heading for release on August 11th and Rajinikanth’s Jailer is hitting the screens on August 10th.