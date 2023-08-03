Exclusive: Nagarjuna finally signs his Next Film

After delivering a series of duds, Nagarjuna is not in a hurry. The actor is extra cautious about his next film. He has been keen to do the remake of Malayalam film Porinju Mariam Jose. Reports told that Prasanna Kumar Bezawada will direct the film but it was kept on hold. Telugu360 has learned that Nagarjuna has signed the remake and Prasanna will work as the writer of the film. The team will pick up his adaptation but Nagarjuna picked up one more youngster to direct the project.

Young choreographer Vijay Binny who worked for various super hit Telugu films in the recent times will make his directorial debut with the remake of Porinju Mariam Jose. Nagarjuna is convinced with his work and assigned the project to Vijay Binny. The makers will make an official announcement soon. Vijay Binny is working on the final script and the shoot starts in August. Srinivasaa Chitturi will bankroll this remake and more details are expected to be announced soon.