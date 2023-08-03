Naga Chaitanya’s special homework for his Next

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya needs a solid hit to bounce back. The actor will team up with Chandoo Mondeti in his next and they worked for Premam and Savyasachi in the past. The duo is now teaming up for a realistic drama that will be set in the coastal backdrop. Naga Chaitanya will be seen as a fisherman in the film. The team of the film landed in Vizag yesterday and they visited the coastal villages of Srikakulam district today.

Naga Chaitanya interacted with some of the fishermen who got trapped in the Pakistan waters. The struggles of these fishermen are analyzed. The team of writers interacted with the villagers and fishermen of K Matsyalesam from Srikakulam district. The people from all the neighboring villages gathered in large amounts. The shoot of the film is expected to start this year. GA2 Pictures will bankroll the project. Before this, Naga Chaitanya is on a break and he has been taking acting classes through a theatre workshop in Pondicherry.