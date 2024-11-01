Shooting updates of Dhanush’s Kubera

Talented Tamil actor Dhanush is working with Telugu directors and producers. After the super success of Sir directed by Venky Atluri, his second Telugu film is getting ready. Sensible director Sekhar Kammula is the director and the film is titled Kubera. Akkineni Nagarjuna will be seen in the role of a cop in this interesting attempt. Dhanush’s look generated enough curiosity among the audience. The talkie part of Kubera has been completed and the makers are targeting an early 2025 release for the film. Two songs from the movie are yet to be shot. One among them will be shot in Mumbai and the other one will be shot in Hyderabad. The entire shoot is expected to be completed before the end of this year.

Sekhar Kammula also commenced the post-production work of Kubera recently. Suniel Narang and Ram Mohan Rao are producing Kubera on Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Sekhar Kammula’s Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. The film will have a release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. Rashmika is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music for Kubera.