x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire
Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Shooting updates of Dhanush’s Kubera

Published on November 1, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport
image
Shooting updates of Dhanush’s Kubera
image
Donald Trump’s Diwali Pledge
image
Rishab Shetty heaps praise on Prasanth Varma

Shooting updates of Dhanush’s Kubera

Talented Tamil actor Dhanush is working with Telugu directors and producers. After the super success of Sir directed by Venky Atluri, his second Telugu film is getting ready. Sensible director Sekhar Kammula is the director and the film is titled Kubera. Akkineni Nagarjuna will be seen in the role of a cop in this interesting attempt. Dhanush’s look generated enough curiosity among the audience. The talkie part of Kubera has been completed and the makers are targeting an early 2025 release for the film. Two songs from the movie are yet to be shot. One among them will be shot in Mumbai and the other one will be shot in Hyderabad. The entire shoot is expected to be completed before the end of this year.

Sekhar Kammula also commenced the post-production work of Kubera recently. Suniel Narang and Ram Mohan Rao are producing Kubera on Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Sekhar Kammula’s Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. The film will have a release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. Rashmika is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music for Kubera.

Next ₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport Previous Donald Trump’s Diwali Pledge
else

TRENDING

image
Shooting updates of Dhanush’s Kubera
image
Rishab Shetty heaps praise on Prasanth Varma
image
Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram’s Political Film on Cards?

Latest

image
One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport
image
Shooting updates of Dhanush’s Kubera
image
Donald Trump’s Diwali Pledge
image
Rishab Shetty heaps praise on Prasanth Varma

Most Read

image
One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport
image
Donald Trump’s Diwali Pledge

Related Articles

Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali Hansika Motwani Diwali Look Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love Nushrratt Bharuccha Custard Apple Health Benefits Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot