Shooting updates of NTR’s Devara

Young Tiger NTR and Koratala Siva are working on an action-packed mass entertainer titled Devara. The film is a pan-Indian attempt and is planned on a big-budget. Three big schedules of the film are wrapped up and the new schedule of Devara commenced in Hyderabad today. A massive action stunt will be canned in this schedule too. Koratala Siva is completing the action part first before he starts the talkie part of the film. Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor is making her debut as the leading lady in Devara.

The film is slated for summer 2024 release and is set in the coastal backdrop. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. Anirudh scores the music and background score. Koratala Siva has taken enough time to work on the script before he kick-started the shoot. Devara is carrying high expectations. The shooting portions of the film are expected to be completed before the end of this year.