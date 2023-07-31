Advertisement

Vishwak Sen is one of the upcoming reliable young stars of Telugu Cinema. Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas are producing his next film, referred to as VS11.

The movie is said to be raw and rustic tale of a man who raises from Rags to Riches in and around areas of Rajamundry. Neha Shetty is playing the leading lady role.

Now, the makers have announced the movie title as Gangs of Godavari. Vishwak Sen is playing a complete Gray character in the film.

Neha Shetty is playing the lead character and Anjali is playing an important role in the film. Srikara Studios is presenting the film.

Popular composer Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music and Krishna Chaitanya is writing and directing the film.

Navin Nooli is editing the film and more details will be announced soon by the makers.