A Mass number on NBK, Sree Leela and Kajal

Nandamuri Balakrishna is shooting for Bhagavanth Kesari and the film is helmed by successful director Anil Ravipudi. The shoot of the film is happening in a special set constructed in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. A special mass number was composed by Thaman and Anil is canning a mass number that is shot on Balakrishna, Sree Leela and Kajal. There are reports that the mass number is a perfect treat and is one of the major highlights of the film.

Sree Leela turned out to be the talk of Tollywood with her dance moves in her previous films. Her presence in this mass number will keep the bars of expectations high. Bhagavanth Kesari is a mass entertainer and is slated for Dasara release. Shine Screens are the producers and the first teaser was highly impressive.