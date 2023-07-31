Bro First weekend worldwide Collections – Decent

BRO First weekend worldwide collections

Bro has a decent weekend with a worldwide distributor share of 54.08 Cr (48.73 Cr excluding GST) and a gross of 78.20 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 95 Cr (including GST) which gives a recovery of around 57 percent. After an average opening day, the film has a good second day but it has a come bit down on Sunday as Saturday collections were boosted by the holiday. Overall the film has a decent weekend. Now it’s all up to the Monday hold for the film to break even from here.

Below are the area-wise 3 days Shares

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST and the total GST inclusive number is reported in brackets)

Area Day1 AP/TS Collections First Weekend collections Nizam 6.86 Cr 14.46 Cr Ceeded 2.60 Cr 5.50 Cr UA 2.21 Cr 4.86 Cr Guntur 2.13 Cr 3.41 Cr East 2.18 Cr 3.56 Cr Krishna 1.02 Cr 2.33 Cr West 2.80 Cr 3.56 Cr Nellore 0.60 Cr 1.15 Cr AP/TS 20.40 Cr (22.96 Cr including GST) 38.83 Cr (44.18 Cr including GST) ROI 3.55 Cr OS 6.35 Cr Worldwide Share 48.73 Cr (54.08 Cr including GST) Worldwide Gross 78.2 Cr Worldwide Rights 95 Cr (including GST)