Bro First weekend worldwide Collections – Decent

BRO First weekend worldwide collections
Bro has a decent weekend with a worldwide distributor share of 54.08 Cr (48.73 Cr excluding GST) and a gross of 78.20 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 95 Cr (including GST) which gives a recovery of around 57 percent. After an average opening day, the film has a good second day but it has a come bit down on Sunday as Saturday collections were boosted by the holiday. Overall the film has a decent weekend. Now it’s all up to the Monday hold for the film to break even from here.
Below are the area-wise 3 days Shares
(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST and the total GST inclusive number is reported in brackets)
|Area
|Day1 AP/TS Collections
|First Weekend collections
|Nizam
|6.86 Cr
|14.46 Cr
|Ceeded
|2.60 Cr
|5.50 Cr
|UA
|2.21 Cr
|4.86 Cr
|Guntur
|2.13 Cr
|3.41 Cr
|East
|2.18 Cr
|3.56 Cr
|Krishna
|1.02 Cr
|2.33 Cr
|West
|2.80 Cr
|3.56 Cr
|Nellore
|0.60 Cr
|1.15 Cr
|AP/TS
|20.40 Cr (22.96 Cr including GST)
|38.83 Cr (44.18 Cr including GST)
|ROI
|3.55 Cr
|OS
|6.35 Cr
|Worldwide Share
|48.73 Cr (54.08 Cr including GST)
|Worldwide Gross
|78.2 Cr
|Worldwide Rights
|95 Cr (including GST)