Kota Bommali Motion Poster promises Powerful & Riveting Drama

Renowned production house GA2 Pictures is ready to present a powerful and riveting drama to the audience. Today makers dropped the production No.8 first look and title motion poster. It is intense and gripping, leaving viewers intrigued.

The motion poster hints at a story centered around the political supremacy and police struggles. It starts with a flyer with the text “Paraarilo Kota Bommali Policelu” and proceeds to display items associated to politics and the police force such as guns, ballot papers, pamphlets, and many more.

The entire motion poster features an entirely red tone. Finally the powerful title Kota Bommali P.S. revealed with the main lead on the run. It is creatively made, promising a riveting drama with the power dynamics.

Director Teja Marni, the maker behind the critically acclaimed political drama Johaar and the action thriller Arjuna Phalguna, directed the film. Passionate producers Bunny Vass and Vidya Koppineedi bankrolled the film. The movie has some top technicians handling different crafts. Music is compsed by Ranjin Raj and Midhun Mukunda