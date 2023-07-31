Thaman’s crucial time for Guntur Kaaram

There are lot of ongoing rumors on Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Guntur Kaaram directed by Trivikram. The film’s cinematographer PS Vinod walked out of the film and there are speculations that Thaman was forced to walk out. Thaman who was busy with several projects started working for Guntur Kaaram. He is currently working with Trivikram on the tunes and they are expected to be finalized soon. Mahesh Babu who is on a London holiday will listen to them soon after he returns.

Thaman is completely focused on Guntur Kaaram for now. Trivikram is also completely focused on the music sittings. Ravi K Chandran joined the film as the new cinematographer and the next schedule of Guntur Kaaram will start on August 2nd. Sree Leela and Meenkashi Chaudhary are the leading ladies. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers and Guntur Kaaram is aimed for Sankranthi 2024 release.