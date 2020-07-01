Showtime: Jagan flags off 1,088 new 104, 108 ambulances

A spectacular show was put up by CM Jaganmohan Reddy at Benz Circle, a busy place in the heart of Vijayawada city. The CM flagged off a 1,088 strong fleet of new ambulances for 104 and 108 services. Jagan Reddy along with Ministers and MLAs stood there on the dais waving his hands, as the ambulances passed by on the highway.

The Government inducted these new vehicles to augment the ambulance services and take healthcare services further within the reach of the people. Some of these new ambulances were equipped with advanced life support systems, others were fitted with basic life support and there are separate vehicles for the neo-natal support. The ambulance services have been a pet programme of Jagan Reddy family since the days of his father YSR regime.

As part of this, CM Jagan has been further improving these services as a prestigious programme. The government is implementing a new service to provide up to Rs. 50,000 worth healthcare in the first 48 hours of anybody injured in a road accident.

The government has appointed 744 doctors especially to provide services on these vehicles. They will be even conducting medical camps in remote villages by travelling in these ambulances.