Prakash Raj signs a web series

Versatile actor Prakash Raj has done an ample number of films and most of them are remarkable. Apart from acting, Prakash Raj is a writer, producer and he even tested his luck as a director. With the arrival of young blood, Prakash Raj is left behind in the race and the actor too turned choosy. Prakash Raj is soon making his debut into digital space and the actor already started shooting for the project recently.

Prakash Raj loved the script that is based on a real-life incident. He even participated in the script work from the past few months. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments in association with a top digital platform is producing this interesting web series. The makers will make an official announcement about the project very soon. Prakash Raj was last seen in Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and he played the lead antagonist in this action thriller.