Teja Sajja who was last seen in Oh Baby makes his debut as hero with an upcoming fantasy love story where Shivani Rajashekar, elder daughter of Rajashekar and Jeevitha, plays female lead.

Today, on the occasion of Shivani’s birthday, her character introduction poster is released. The pleasantly looking poster sees Shivani enjoying the moonlight. Her character name in the film is Vennela (moonlight).

Mallik Ram is directing the film under S originals and Mahateja creations.