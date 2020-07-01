Rajamouli finalizing locations for RRR

SS Rajamouli will have to wait for a longer time to resume the shoot of RRR. NTR and Ram Charan are on a break and they will join the sets of the film soon after normalcy returns. A lavish schedule was planned in Pune but it was called off after the arrival of coronavirus pandemic. Two special sets are carved out currently as it is not possible to shoot the film in Pune. Rajamouli and his team are hunting for some other locations for the movie.

Rajamouli and his team is scouting for locations in Nalgonda district currently and they have decided to shoot some crucial episodes in a fort in the region. With this, the Pune schedule locations will be finalized. Rajamouli is busy interacting with his team and is focused on the post-production work. His team is also in talks with Alia Bhatt about her upcoming schedules. It is unclear as of now. The shoot of RRR may resume in September or October and not before that. As per the current situations, RRR may have its release during the second half of 2021.