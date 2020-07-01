Tollywood producers coming up with new plans for OTT

The digital rights have been fetching new income for producers. Several digital giants are quoting massive prices for the rights that are featuring stars. With the arrival of coronavirus pandemic, the audience are spending hours of time watching content on OTT platforms. Some of the producers are not limiting the rights to one platform and they are now selling them for multiple players for different prices. This is like a mutual benefit as the producers are getting extra income through these rights.

“There is no rule that the digital rights can be sold to a single OTT platform. It depends on the price quote they are offering and the demand the film has” says Suresh Babu. His recent production Krishna and his Leela is sold for Netflix targeting the International Telugu audience and he even sold the rights for Aha to impress the viewers across Telugu states. When two digital platforms come up with different quotes, several filmmakers are selling the rights to both the players. Some of them are also selling the rights for a certain period so that they can renew the digital deals again.

The one who quotes the highest price will be asked to release first. The second player will have a chance to release the film at a later date. Through this, the producers can rake money and the digital platforms can add up one more film to their collection. Digital players like Amazon Prime and Aha are even acquiring the digital rights of yesteryear classics of Telugu cinema. On the whole, the digital platforms are bringing up huge income for Tollywood producers.