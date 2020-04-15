Shruthi Haasan’s double game for Pawan Kalyan

Director Sriram Venu penned a family track for Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab and Shruthi Haasan has been roped in as the female lead to romance Pawan in this court drama. The family thread lasts for 20 minutes and Shruthi Haasan allocated her dates for the film and signed all the agreements. In a shocking move, the actress took a U-Turn saying that she is not a part of Vakeel Saab. The makers are left puzzled with the double game of the actress.

The makers are not informed about Shruthi Haasan’s exit from the film. This created a lot of confusion across Tollywood circles. Soon after Shruthi Haasan’s statement made noise, there are stories that Sriram Venu and his team chopped off the family track from the movie as the actress walked out and also in the process of cost-cutting. The movie unit denied the news. 35 days of the film’s shoot is left pending and Vakeel Saab is aimed for Dasara release.