Kanigiri MLA violates lockdown. “Don’t you know I am an MLA,” he threatens police

Despite the complete lockdown imposed by the state governments sealing inter-state borders, Kanigiri MLA Madhusudhan attempted to violate the regulations by entering the AP border from Karnataka.

On Wednesday, he tried to enter the AP border while returning from Bengaluru. The YSRCP MLA was travelling from Bengaluru along with 39 others in five different vehicles. However, when the MLA and his associates were stopped at Chikalabowli checkpost at Tirupati, the legislator obstructed the police officials from discharging their duties. He got into a heated argument with the police. When the police tried to pacify him, he threatened the police officials.

In brazen display of arrogance and power, he asked the police officials, “Don’t you know I am an MLA.” Later, the police officials manning the checkpost alerted the DSP’s office in Madanapalle who rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the MLA. The MLA had to retreat when the police higher-ups insisted that he cannot be permitted to enter AP in view of the complete lockdown.

No case was booked against the MLA and his associates. Those who defy the lockdown regulations are generally tried under Section 269, 188 of Indian Penal Code and also 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act 2005 read with 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

Recently, a case was booked against YSRCP Nellore MLA Nallapreddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy and his associates for distributing vegetables and other essential commodities. As per the lockdown stipulations, a gathering of more than four people is prohibited in public places. They were charged with violating the social distancing norm to check the spread of corona virus. The police booked a case against Nallapreddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy under IPC Sections 188, 269 and 270 for alleged violation of the lockdown. Later, the Nellore MLA staged a demonstration in front of the police station at Buchireddipalem in Nellore as the police booked a case against him and seven others.