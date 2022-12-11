Shruti Turns Balayya’s Suguna Sundari

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy being directed by Gopichand Malineni is one of the major attractions of Sankranthi. The team already announced to release the movie on January 12th and is planning schedules accordingly to complete all the remaining works at the earliest to give more priority to promotions.

The posters, glimpse, and recently released first song also received a terrific response. Here comes the update on the second song Suguna Sundari which will be dropped on December 15th. Suguna Sundari is a duet on Balakrishna and the leading lady Shruti Haasan, as we can see in this romantic poster where the duo look wonderful together in black and black.

Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project that also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay in important roles. S Thaman helms the music.