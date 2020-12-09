Shyam Singha Roy To Be Launched Tomorrow

Shyam Singha Roy is the highest budgeted film for hero Nani who is hoping to give pleasant surprise to his fans portraying a challenging role with different shades. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film’s launching will happen tomorrow in Hyderabad with a formal Pooja ceremony.

Before the launching, the makers released concept poster of the film which amazed one and all. Set in Kolkata backdrop, the film bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli is tipped to be an action entertainer.

The film will feature Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty playing leading ladies opposite Nani. Mickey J Meyer is on board to provide music for Shyam Singha Roy. The regular shoot of the film is likely to commence soon.