Jagan Govt cuts 8.44 Lakh ration cards under YSR Navasakam

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government is acting ruthlessly and mercilessly in weeding out ration cards in the State. In just a month’s time, the YCP regime removed the rations cards of over 8.44 lakh ration cards. With this, the total number of card holders came down from 1.52 cr to 1.44 cr.

Interestingly, the 8.44 cards were removed based on the feedback collected by the village and grama volunteers. The cards were cut for all those families which are stated to have got either cars or which are filing IT returns. The families which got Rs. 10,000 monthly income in rural areas and Rs. 12,000 in urban areas are not eligible for ration cards. Whole family became ineligible even if one member got a car.

The ration dealers and the volunteers had a difficult time explaining the reasons for the removal of the cards. There was no prior intimation to the card holders. The removal of their cards came to their notice only when their efforts to get ration were denied with the ePOS machines not accepting their biometrics.

The weeding out of ration cards was taken up under YSR Navasakam. The Government’s plan is to issue new ration cards for all the families.