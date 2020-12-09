Pawan slams Govt negligence over Eluru mystery illness

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan broke his silence on the Eluru mass sickness. He strongly criticised the Government for giving treatment to the patients suffering from symptoms of the mystery disease in the general wards. No additional facilities were being created in the 500-bedded Eluru Government General Hospital. Very unfortunately, there is no neuro physician in this hospital at a time when so many patients were being treated there for neurological symptoms of fits, fatigue, etc.

Pawan wondered how the Government and the officials could be so complacent in a time of crisis like this. Even after the Chief Minister made a visit to Eluru, there was no improvement in the facilities. No minimum effort was made to provide safe drinking water in the affected areas.

Senani was very upset that the Jagan Reddy Government was so indifferent to the woes of the Eluru residents. A three member team of Jana Sena recently visited Eluru town, met with the victims and the general public. The team submitted a report with suggestions for improvement of the situation.

For Pawan, the Eluru incident came like a big shock as it fell within his native West Godavari district. As such, the Jana Sainiks have turned immediate focus on the illness. Hence, the Power Star’s unsparing attack on the Government now.