Satyadev’s Thimmarusu Teaser: Fight for the Right

Young actor Satyadev’s next film is titled Thimmarusu and it is in the final stages of shoot. Sharan Koppisetty is the director and East Coast Productions in association with S Originals are the producers. The teaser of the film is unveiled today which narrates that the film is a racy thriller that unfolds the mystery of a mission essayed by Satyadev. He plays an honest lawyer who works on a complicated case.

The major plot is kept under wraps and the teaser of Thimmarusu makes an interesting watch. Priyanka Jawalkar is the leading lady and Thimmarusu also has an engaging romantic thread hints the teaser. The production values look good and Sricharan Pakala’s background score is engaging. The entire shoot of the film will be completed soon and Thimmarusu is aimed for release in 2021. In one line, Thimmarusu is the story of an honest lawyer who fights against the system for the right.