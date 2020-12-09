Naga Shaurya’s 22nd film starts rolling

Yupp Advert

Young and promising Naga Shaurya has a strong lineup of films. The actor completed a major schedule of Varudu Kaavalenu in Dubai and will commence the shoot of Lakshya next year. In this while, he commenced the shoot of his 22nd film from today in Hyderabad. This untitled fun-filled entertainer will be directed by Aneesh Krishna and Shirley Setia is the leading lady. A short video byte from the sets which is filled with a lot of fun is unveiled on the occasion.

A major schedule of the film will be completed and this schedule will last till the end of this month. Satya and Rahul Ramakrishna will be playing other crucial roles. Naga Shaurya’s home banner IRA Creations are the producers and Mahathi Swara Sagar is composing the music, background score. The film is aimed for release during the second half of next year.