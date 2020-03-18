Sid Sriram emerges as the costliest singer of South

Sid Sriram’s magical voice reached every corner of Telugu states. His recent numbers are massive hits and several music composers are approaching the talented music composer for their films. His songs from Geetha Govindam and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo ended up as chartbusters and Sid Sriram gained immense popularity in South. Cashing his craze, Sid Sriram is charging huge for a song.

Singers usually charge Rs 1-1.5 lakhs per song in South films. Sid Sriram is charging Rs 5 lakhs for a song which is huge considering the market of singers. Sid Sriram’s songs are getting a record number of YouTube views and the songs are generating buzz for the films because of which the makers are not hesitating to pay huge for the young and talented singer. It is the fever of Sid Sriram currently all over.