Farmers, Pravasi Andhra people meet Naidu

Anguished farmers of Amaravati region met TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati on Wednesday and urged him to ensure that the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government did not go ahead with its intention to decentralize the state capital between Amaravati, Viskhapatnam and Kurnool .

The Pravasi Andhra people also met Naidu and donated over Rs 15 lakh part of the ‘Save Amaravati’ campaign. Thanking the farmers and Pravasi Andhra people for their donation for the Amaravati cause, Naidu said the future of not just Amaravati but entire Andhra Pradesh has come under question ever since the YSRCP government announced its plans to split the state. He said he will hand over the donation to Amaravati JAC and thanked all NRIs who contributed generously for the cause of Amaravati.

Farmers in the Amaravati have been up in arms against the decentralisation as they gave up their farm lands and were promised lands in the capital post its development. Around 25,000 farmers in the area had given their land measuring a total of 33,000 acres under a land pooling scheme for the capital city project.