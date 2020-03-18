Supreme Court order a slap in the face of Jagan Circar: TDP

TDP Legislature Party Deputy Leader K Atchannaidu asked CM Jaganmohan Reddy now whether he can criticise the Supreme Court also for not defending his government’s stand on local polls. The Apex Court has set aside the AP government’s petition to order re-starting of the local polls. But the court clearly ordered that it cannot interfere with the powers of the State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar. As of now, the ruling YCP launched a caste based personal attack on SEC. CM himself asked whether he was chief minister or Ramesh Kumar.

Now, Atchannaidu is asking whether CM Jagan can also confront the Supreme Court along similar lines. From CM to CS to Ministers and MLAs, all made a bitter attack on Ramesh Kumar. CS even wrote a letter to override the powers of State Election Commissioner. Now, will they continue to criticise SEC? Atchannaidu described the latest Supreme Court order as a slap in the face of CM, his government and all his YCP leaders.

Atchannaidu asked Jagan at least now to realise the importance of addressing and resolving public issues. The CM should immediately hold a press conference and tell the public what steps his government is taking to prevent the corona virus epidemic.